NJ Air National Guard intelligence analyst wins Air Force level award

New Jersey Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Oswald won the Outstanding Air Reserve Component Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Airman of the Year award for 2020-2021.



The award is part of the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Award Program (AFISRAP) which is conducted annually to recognize outstanding leadership and performance among military members, civilians, organizations, instructors and contributors.



According to the program, “The caliber of nominees was extremely high and the competition was keen in all categories. For CY [calendar year] 2020-2021, the AFISRAP board received over 250 nominations from 33 organizations and selected winners in 21 categories.”



“When I found out that I won the award, I was really excited and very motivated to continue to do good work,” said Oswald. “It feels good to be recognized for my performance and I want to always maintain this high standard.”



Oswald works as an all-source intelligence analyst with the 204th Intelligence Squadron, 108th Wing, here. He first joined the military in 2016 and graduated from technical training in 2018.



“My job is to identify threats and understand the capability of those threats,” said Oswald. “In the future, my goal is to commission and become an officer, hopefully, in the 204th,” said Oswald. “I want to become a better analyst and continue to improve from where I am now. I never want to become complacent in my work.”

