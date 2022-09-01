132d Wing Annual Award Winners

1st Lt. Nicholas Weiland, 132d Wing, was awarded Officer of the Year for 2021. Since taking over the executive officer position in January of last year, Weiland was critical to the planning and execution of numerous base events. His efforts ensured mission success as he oversaw base plans and activities that strengthened the Wing and its members.



“I am extremely humbled and blessed to have ever been nominated for this award,” said Weiland. “This award isn’t merely based on my accomplishments, but more about all of the hard work and outstanding efforts of the Wing members that I work alongside.”



Senior Master Sgt. Kate Schultz, 132d Force Support Squadron, was awarded Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for 2021. During this time, Schultz distinguished herself as a personalist by performing multiple jobs during a staff shortage. She further demonstrated great skill and leadership that was vital during the unit trip to Gulfport, Mississippi ensuring the readiness of Airmen for deployments supporting combatant commands.



“It’s an honor to be recognized for not only my accomplishments, but for all the hard work that I have contributed to help our airmen,” said Schultz.



Master Sgt. Timothy Davis, 124 Attack Squadron, was awarded First Sergeant of the Year for 2021. Davis supported the operations group and the Wing by organizing and managing events enhancing unit cohesion and morale. In addition to his military duties, Davis set an example of selflessness by volunteering during the veterans stand down and raising money for injured combat veterans.



“While an ‘Of the Year’ winner is recognized individually, I can’t help but think of the team that surrounds and enables me to do great things,” said Davis. “Nobody truly wins an award without a great support structure, and I’m very blessed both personally and professionally with an amazing team.



Tech. Sgt. Gregory Bendinger, 132d Intelligence Support Squadron, was awarded Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for 2021. Bendinger distinguished himself as an expert target analyst who skillfully crafted targeting exercises that strengthened our future Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group’s capabilities. In 2021, Bendinger also served as an intelligence instructor at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, enriching the knowledge and forging the future of intelligence analysts.



“I meet and work with so many outstanding Airmen in the 132d Wing that I’m humbled by my selection as NCO of the Year,” said Bendinger. “I appreciate my leadership for recognizing my efforts.”



Staff Sgt. Erin Cavalier, 132d Operations Group, was awarded Base Honor Guard Member of the Year for 2021. Cavalier distinguished herself by her continuous dedication to the base honor guard as she expertly executed honor guard details at numerous events and ceremonies throughout the year supporting both the Wing and the local community. Additionally, Cavalier mentored two new base honor guard members, and prepared them to carry on the tradition of excellence.



“I feel it is a great honor to be chosen as the Base Honor Guard member of the year,” said Cavalier. “As a Base Honor Guard member, our creed is to honor with dignity for we are representing every member past and present of the United States Air Force, so I feel a tremendous amount of pride to be singled out for this honor.”



Airman 1st Class Cale Voitel, 132d Communications Flight, was awarded Airmen of the Year for 2021. During this time, Voitel maintained and safeguarded critical cyber assets allowing for the base to continue its missions with minimal downtime or interference as well as establish network infrastructure that mitigated the impacts of COVID-19. In addition to his hard work and dedication to the Wing, Voitel volunteered short-notice to provide cyber support for Operation Allies Welcome.



“Winning this award is an honor, but without the imperative aid of my peers and mentors none of this could be possible,” said Voitel.

