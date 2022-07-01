HONOLULU — An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducted a medevac for a 57-year-old South Korean mariner from Palmyra Atoll, Thursday.



The mariner was suffering abdominal pains and was flown to Hawaii where he was transferred by ambulance to Pali Momi Medical Center for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition and awaiting surgery.



At 4:05 p.m., Wednesday, Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Daehan Shipping Agency stating a mariner aboard the fishing vessel Hae Cheon had been experiencing abdominal pain in the lower abdomen since Dec. 20 and was having difficulty walking and eating.



The report stated the Hae Cheon was en-route to Honolulu to transfer the mariner to medical services.



A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended the mariner be medically evacuated.



JRCC watchstanders diverted the Hae Cheon to Palmyra Atoll and deployed the Hercules aircrew to conduct the medevac.



At 7:02 p.m., Thursday, the Hercules aircrew arrived on Palmyra Atoll and embarked the mariner before departing for Hawaii.



The Hercules crew arrived in Hawaii at 11:30 p.m. and transferred the mariner to awaiting emergency services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 18:51 Story ID: 412607 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs mariner from Palmyra Atoll, by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.