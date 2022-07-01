WPAFB moves to HPCON Delta

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base transitioned to Health Protection Condition Delta on Friday, with a public health emergency in effect as of noon, due to rising numbers of confirmed COVID-19 “omicron” cases.



“The Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are our No. 1 priority, and we take every precaution necessary to protect their health and safety,” said Col. Patrick Miller, the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.



According to Miller, the transition is done in accordance with the secretary of defense’s April 21 memo titled “Guidance for Commanders’ Risk-Based Responses and Implementation of the Health Protection Condition Framework during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic.” Those conditions are all community based and include case-incidence rate and trajectory, percent-positivity track and medical facility capacity.



The HPCON Delta declaration refocuses the base on its safety protocols and precautions and emphasizes the situation’s seriousness, officials said.



Decision Factors



Case-incidence rate – According to current data, the 13 counties around WPAFB continue to have COVID-19 cases in the severe range with widespread community transmission. The Department of Defense considers this to be greater than 420 cumulative new cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days. All surrounding counties exceed that benchmark and continue to climb.



Case trajectory – WPAFB has seen a steady increase both on and off base, according to 88th Medical Group officials and local data. This does not indicate on-base transmission, just the percent positivity for those showing up at the base testing site. There have been no hot spots of source transmission on base.



Medical facilities – According to the most recent Ohio Department of Health data, there are 6,257 COVID-19 positive hospitalized patients statewide, which surpassed the previous high of 5,308 patients on Dec. 15, 2020. COVID-19-positive hospitalizations have increased 19% in the last seven days and 54% in the last 30 days.



The situation is compounded by staffing shortages due to stress, exhaustion and medical staff COVID cases resulting in the inability to receive patients, Miller said.



“We are not immune to this problem, either,” he added. “Over the holidays, Wright-Patterson Medical Center closed its Laser Eye Care Center due to COVID concerns.”



What does HPCON D look like for WPAFB?



According to Miller, not much will change: “We are doing all the right things on base, as proven by very little on-base transmission,” he said.



The following changes will go into effect Jan. 10:

• Child and Youth Services and Child Development Centers: No change to services. CYS and CDCs will remain open to care for Airmen’s children while they support the mission. However, if parents want to pull their children during this period, WPAFB will not bill them for their slot while in HPCON Delta.

• Many customer-service functions will shift to appointment only or virtual; a front-counter presence will be maintained for walk-ins.

• Most training or professional-development seminars and events will shift to virtual, reduce in size or move to a hybrid model.

• Food operations will go to carry-out with a few exceptions. However, on-base dining facilities will remain open for meal cardholders and temporary-duty personnel.

• 88th Force Support Squadron activities will have reduced capacity at various locations.

• Fitness centers will be limited to military members only.

• Fitness assessments will be on pause during HPCON Delta.

• Chapel services will be virtual only – no in-person services.

• Commissary will remain open for DOD ID cardholders only – no guests.

• On-base capacity: Per Office of the Secretary of Defense, HPCON Delta drives occupancy down to 15%. The target for in-person meetings and gatherings in HPCON Delta should be 10 personnel or less.

• Teleworking should be continued and maximized on base during HPCON Delta.



Miller reiterated he is not looking to close the base down as much has been learned about how to safely execute the mission in the past two years. Because of this, the following will remain open on base, some with smaller capacity:



• Airman’s Attic

• Base Commissary

• Base Exchange

• Base Theater

• Kitty Hawk Bowling Alley

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

• Thrift Shop

• USO Center



At this time, there will be no service limitations to Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s operations.



Currently, there are no off-base or annual leave travel restrictions for or active military and civilian personnel.



Stay mission-ready



The best way for teammates and family members to stay mission-ready is to get vaccinated, Miller reemphasized.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, booster shots are highly encouraged as the efficacy of various vaccinations wane over time and vary by type.



Wright-Patterson Medical Center continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for active-duty members, TRICARE beneficiaries ages 5 and up, and all WPAFB employees. To make an appointment, call 937-257-SHOT (7468) or visit https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/.



“This is a position I never expected to be in, but we are here,” Miller said. “I wish I could control the triggers, but they are based on our surrounding community, not on the great things we are doing on the base. Omicron is burning through fast. We simply need to buckle down for a few weeks to protect ourselves, our families and teammates, and our various mission sets.



“Services may be a bit slower over the coming weeks due to our new posture, but we are still committed to providing you “Strength through Support!” Thank you for your continued service and sacrifice in the defense of our nation.”



To watch the video announcing the HPCON change, visit www.facebook.com/WPAFB or https://go.usa.gov/xtgC8.

