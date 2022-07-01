2021: A year of challenges and achievements for Pa. National Guard

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler | A Soldier from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler | A Soldier from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, takes up a defensive position during battle drills in a training area near Williamsport on April 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler) see less | View Image Page