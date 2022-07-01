Pittsburgh District and city of Paden City partner for $2 million project

Photo By Andrew Byrne | Col. Adam Czekanski, district commander, attended a meeting to sign a...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | Col. Adam Czekanski, district commander, attended a meeting to sign a Project-Partnership Agreement with officials to kickstart the project. Signing the partnership agreement is the first step in improving the treatment plant’s efficiency while reducing inflow and infiltration within the collection system in Tyler and Wetzel counties. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District entered a partnership agreement with the city of Paden City, West Virginia, to upgrade sanitary sewer collection and treatment facilities as part of a $2 million Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure project, Thursday, Jan. 6. see less | View Image Page

PADEN CITY, W. Va. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District entered a partnership agreement with the city of Paden City, West Virginia, to upgrade sanitary sewer collection and treatment facilities as part of a $2 million Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure project, Thursday, Jan. 6.



Col. Adam Czekanski, district commander, attended a meeting to sign a Project-Partnership Agreement with officials to kickstart the project. Signing the partnership agreement is the first step in improving the treatment plant’s efficiency while reducing inflow and infiltration within the collection system in Tyler and Wetzel counties.



The upgrades will improve the plant’s treatment processes and prevent further pollution of the city’s local waterways. The project includes installing aeration blowers a new mechanical dewatering system in the sludge holding tank; constructing an equipment storage building; and replacing sections of the sanitary sewer-collection system.



“By partnering with the corps, the city can fund this project without increasing costs to taxpayers,” said Scott Swansinger, project manager, Pittsburgh District. “This project enables the municipality to improve their service to the community by upgrading their wastewater treatment plant’s efficiency, reducing pollutants released into the waterways and minimizing the risk of line breaks."



Contract work is expected to be complete by mid-2024. The government shares the cost of the project with the sponsor at a rate of 75 to 25 percent, respectively, under the Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure Program.



BACKGROUND: Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 1992 (PL 102-580), authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide design and/or construction assistance to non-federal interests for carrying out water-related environmental infrastructure, resource protection and development projects in West Virginia.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



