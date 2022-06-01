Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine AH-1Z Helicopter Mishap in New Jersey

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Story by Lt. Col. Craig Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J. -- A Marine Corps AH-1Z with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, had a mishap at approximately 3:30 p.m. (EST) today in Wrightstown, N.J., outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

    There were no fatalities or civilian structure damage. Two personnel were on board and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. Their condition is stable.

    The incident is currently under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

    Unit specific media queries can be directed to MARFORRES COMMSTRAT (mfrcommstrat@usmc.mil). Local New Jersey mishap site queries can be directed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs (87.abw.pa@us.af.mil).

