NUWC Division Keyport’s data science cell boosts torpedo production management

NUWC Division Keyport is transforming the way the U.S. Navy produces torpedoes by using data science for decision making and production management.



The NUWC Keyport created a Data Analytics cell to modernize and advance production management of torpedoes. The cell launched a pilot project in 2019 experimenting with advanced technology and analytics to provide near-real-time displays of heavyweight and lightweight torpedo production performance data to the production floor, management, and customers.



“The Data Science Cell was created to provide tools and analytics to aid in understanding current engineering, maintenance, and production processes to enable process improvement and optimization in support of delivering undersea weapons,” said Leti Mason, NUWC Keyport data scientist. “To do this, our team is utilizing a variety of methodologies across data science, operations research, mathematics, industrial engineering, and systems engineering to continually assess, improve, and optimize the department’s approach in engineering, maintenance, and production of undersea weapons.”



By automating so many tedious processes and visualizing production status dashboards, the cell enabled management to make on-the-spot decision based on accurate and timely information. Thus, allowing safe and quality weapons to be delivered to the fleet on time. In the long term, this effort is expected to increase throughput while maintaining or reducing costs to produce torpedoes, ensuring the Navy continues to dominate the fight.



“To date, our team has been developing visualizations and providing data analysis to promote efficiency in engineering, logistics, and material management to optimize torpedo production throughput,” Mason said. “Our team is also analyzing corrective action data to reduce bottlenecks and future mishaps.”



This year, NUWC Keyport’s Data Science work cell created a partnership with Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division, in California, which resulted in a collaboration, providing shared experiences and resources that propelled the development efforts forward. NSWC Corona provides support for various missile programs using similar advanced technology and analytics to create support for the war fighter.



Angie Meier, NUWC Keyport data engineer, said data science is an ongoing process.



“The team will continue to expand data science and operations research support in 2022 to support other production and management efforts while continuing to provide more advanced solutions for torpedo production management,” she said.



[Editor’s Note: Angie Meier contributed to this article.]



NUWC Keyport provides technical leadership, engineering expertise, and unique facility complexes that serve to ensure sustainment of undersea warfare superiority for the United States. As one of two divisions of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport’s mission is focused on developing and applying advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field, and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets. These advanced technical capabilities directly support the full spectrum of Navy undersea programs.

