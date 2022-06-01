Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 mariners off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 mariners off Maui

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department rescued two mariners aboard a disabled watercraft off Peahi, Thursday.

    The disabled watercraft was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew who vectored in a Maui County Fire Boat to tow the mariners back to shore.

    At 11 p.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received reports regarding a disabled watercraft 2 nautical miles north of Peahi. A friend of the two mariners reported receiving a text message stating the watercraft was having engine issues and they were requesting Coast Guard assistance.

    Watchstanders issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed a Dolphin helicopter, HC-130 Hercules and Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crews to assist.

    Maui County Fire Department also dispatched ground crews and a fire boat crew in response.

    At 3:15 a.m., Thursday, the Dolphin helicopter crew located the disabled watercraft and vectored in the fire boat crew who put the watercraft in tow back to the Maliko boat ramp while the Hercules aircrew provided overhead support.

    Both mariners were reported to be in good condition.

