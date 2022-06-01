BAMC earns The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®

Courtesy Photo | Brooke Army Medical Center recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brooke Army Medical Center recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for the hospital, each of its primary care medical homes, and the behavioral health care and services. The three-year accreditation and certification recognizes BAMC's dedication to continuous compliance with The Joint Commission's standards for health care quality and safety. (Courtesy Graphic) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 6, 2022) – Brooke Army Medical Center recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for the hospital, each of its primary care medical homes, and the behavioral health care and services. The three-year accreditation and certification recognizes BAMC's dedication to continuous compliance with The Joint Commission's standards for health care quality and safety.



BAMC facilities underwent the rigorous unannounced on-site survey in October 2021. A team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated the hospital and the outlying clinics for compliance with standards of care specific to the needs of patients, including infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.



“I am very proud of what our entire team has accomplished over the past months to prepare for this survey,” said Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, BAMC commanding general “The outstanding results exemplify the care, compassion, and dedication of the BAMC family to all of those we serve.”



TJC’s hospital standards address important functions relating to the care of patients and the management of hospitals. The standards are developed in consultation with health care experts, providers, measurement experts and patients.



“The Defense Health Agency requires all military treatment facilities to maintain TJC accreditation,” explained Evan Renz, deputy to the commander for Quality and Safety. “Accreditation is a periodic external evaluation completed by recognized experts that provides impartial evidence of the quality of care, treatment or services delivered to the individuals we serve.”



The Primary Care Medical Home accreditation focuses on care coordination, access to care and how effectively a primary care clinician and the interdisciplinary team work in partnership with the patient and family.



“We did exceptionally well,” Renz said. “We earned a three-year re-accreditation and the findings identified were easily corrected.”



Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.



“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend BAMC for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”