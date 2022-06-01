New Director Takes the Helm of Navy Medicine Civilian Corps

The Navy Medical Department began 2022 by welcoming a new Director of the Medical Civilian Corps.



Mr. Mark Boman, Chief of Staff, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, assumed the additional role in January 2022; the third person to hold the position since its inception in April 2017 and first person not assigned to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery headquarters.



As the Civilian Corps Director Boman said he hopes to “make a positive difference in the professional lives of my many, many Civilian Corps brothers and sisters, especially during this time of generational change in Navy Medicine specifically and in the Military Health System in general.”



In looking back at his 34-years of uniform service, Boman said it was the officer, enlisted, civil service and contract staff that he was privileged to work with as a highlight of his career. One of his greatest memories was “serving as a Navy Hospital Corpsman and receiving a “thank you” letter from a single amputee Vietnam veteran for taking care of him during his extended stay at the old Navy Medical Center, San Diego.” He also highlighted the day he assumed command “of the great Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms,” as a highlight of his career.



The Navy Medicine Civilian Corps facilitates job skills, leadership developmental opportunities, and advocacy for all Navy Medicine civilian employees to further develop our workforce to meet existing and future mission requirements to ensure the warfighter is medically ready.



Boman grew up in a small border town, Calexico Calif. before serving in the Navy for 34 years. His service began with four years of enlisted service as a Navy Hospital Corpsman and he retired as a Captain in the Medical Service Corps. After his military retirement, he continues to serve as a civil servant in San Diego, California.



Boman’s full bio as the Civilian Corps Director is available at https://www.med.navy.mil/About-Us/Leadership/Biographies/Article/2888942/mark-boman/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:38 Story ID: 412527 Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Director Takes the Helm of Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.