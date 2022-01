Komanda e Operacioneve Speciale në Europë Njofton Ngritjen e Shtabit Pararojë të Dislokuar në Shqipëri

Photo By Sgt. Devin Andrews | A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group observes...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Devin Andrews | A U.S. Army Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group observes Close-Quarter-Battle drills conducted by the Albanian Special Forces, Albania, July 21, 2021. Joint Combined Exchange Training enhances interoperability with Partner Nations and strengthens military readiness, teamwork and joint confidence while promoting peace and stability in Europe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews) see less | View Image Page