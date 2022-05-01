Navy Awards Government of Japan Funded Contract for Police Station on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $38.7 million task order to APTIM Construction JV, LLC of Baton Rouge, La. for the construction of a Police Station at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB).



The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan (GOJ) as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan.



“A completed and functioning police station is central to the operations of the new Marine Corps base,” said Will Boudra, NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office director. “This project is another recognition of GOJ’s significant partnership and contribution made towards building the new MCBCB. Camp Blaz will truly be a 21st century military installation.”



The 20,000 square foot police station includes space for operations, training, services and the criminal investigation division. The police station will include administrative and waiting areas, customer service and report writing areas, interrogation rooms with adjacent viewing rooms and evidence vaults. Dispatch centers for medical, fire and security, along with training areas to include classrooms and simulators, armory, pass and identification services, package inspection, communication equipment storage, general supply, and break lounges will also be a part of the police station.



“This project is critical for the buildup of MCBCB, so it was essential to have stakeholder involvement throughout the design process,” said Brenton Endo, NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction project manager. “We look forward to continuing these efforts with the GOJ, as we move forward with the construction phase.”



Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of March 2024.

