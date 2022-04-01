Military hospital support to FEMA begins in New Hampshire, New York, continues in eight states

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 35 military medical personnel will deploy in two new teams – one 15-person team to New Hampshire, and one 20-person team to New York – to support civilian healthcare workers

treating COVID-19 patients.



“Military medical personnel are just one of the many tools available to the nation to combat COVID-19 and save lives,” said Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander. “Our service members are working tirelessly in support of FEMA, and hand-in-hand with civilian partners, to

provide additional support for hospitals facing capacity issues.”



The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors.



In New Hampshire, a 15-person team from the U.S. Air Force will support Elliott Hospital in Manchester.



In New York, a 20-person team from the U.S. Navy will support the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.



The joint DoD effort includes 13 teams working in eight other states – one in Arizona, one in Colorado, one in Indiana, four in Michigan, two in Minnesota, one in New Mexico, two in Pennsylvania, and one in Wisconsin. U.S. Army North, under U.S. Northern Command’s oversight,

provides operational command of the teams.



