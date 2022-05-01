ASC bids farewell to SES ‘plankholder’

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The U.S. Army Sustainment Command closed a chapter in its storied history Dec. 22, 2021, when Carl Cartwright, executive director for Acquisition, Integration and Management, retired from the Senior Executive Service, following a 43-year military and federal civilian career.



In a ceremony presided over by ASC’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, the long and distinguished federal career of Cartwright was lauded, and his position as a “plankholder” to the organization was shared with those who attended in person and virtually.



Mohan recapped the military career of Cartwright as a starting point in his remarks and gestured to another attendee in the audience, Gen. Edward M. Daly, commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, as he reflected fondly on the many years of the positive working relationship the three shared.



“Carl’s career, counting both military and civilian service, spans nearly 44 years, and I’d be here all day if I just recited the highlights, but I remember when it was Capt. Mohan, Maj. Daly and Lt. Col. Cartwright serving together at Fort Hood,” he said. “And even back then, Carl was a great mentor and a great coach. We owe Carl a great debt. He was the first architect of this command and is a plankholder of ASC.”



In his most recent appointment, Cartwright had overall executive responsibility for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program.



Known as LOGCAP, it the is operational arm under which contractors from the private sector are used to provide a broad range of logistical and life support services to U.S. and allied forces during combat and training operations. Cartwright was the principal interface for all LOGCAP operations within the federal govern¬ment and with Congress.



Mohan shared the high standards required to be appointed to a position as an SES, and said that, while it was a blueprint that described Cartwright to a “T,” he brought far more to the position than merely meeting those requirements, and that is what set him apart from many of his peers.



“He is truly the exemplar of what an SES is, and should be, and the type of individual who knows how to meet the challenges that come with guiding the actions of a large and complex organization,” he said. “What set him apart was his deep and intimate knowledge of the workings of this command, and his ability to coordinate with other organizations to get tasks accomplished.”



Cartwright then addressed attendees, and shared his thoughts on the difficulty of trying to encapsulate 43 years of memories and experiences in a short farewell speech.



“Where do you start?” he said. “Writing this has been a trip down memory lane- where did 43 years go? To steal a line from Ferris Bueller, ‘Life moves fast.’”



As Cartwright hit the highlights of his federal service with stories and anecdotes that drew laughter from the attendees, he became more serious and measured when he spoke to the root of both his military and civilian career successes – his family.



“Every day out there is a challenge,” he said. “There are not many constants, except for your family, and your home is your place of refuge.”



Cartwright was awarded the Superior Civilian Service Medal for his outstanding contributions during his civilian career. He is marred to his wife of 38 years, Barb, and they have two daughters, Kimberly and Natalie, and a granddaughter, Zoey.

