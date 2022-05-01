Ramstein named Air Force Installation Excellence Award finalist

The Air Force has selected Ramstein Air Base as one of two finalists for the 2022 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award, and Airmen across the installation are preparing for next week’s inspection.



The presidential award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. The award encourages commanders to foster an environment that promotes innovative and creative ways of enhancing base-level services, facilities, and quality of life.



As a finalist, Ramstein will receive a cash prize to fund innovative projects and quality-of-life improvements across the installation. Ramstein won this award in 2019, and the base used the prize money to expand the installation’s Wi-Fi coverage, repaint the parking spots at the KMCC to make them wider, install 24/7 access at the Southside Fitness Center, as well as other improvements.



“Chief Kelley and I couldn’t be prouder of the entire wing and the Kaiserslautern Military Community who helped Ramstein become a finalist once again,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible accomplishments our Airmen, local nationals and families have achieved over the last twelve months.I’m confident the team of inspectors visiting next week will leave with an incredible impression of Team Ramstein.”



This year’s CINC Installation Excellence selection board will be conducted in person January 12-13. Board members will travel to Ramstein and inspect multiple areas to assess how well the base and its units have achieved Department of Defense objectives. The holistic review will include inspections of installation security, force development, mission support, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, health, safety, communications, and public relations.



The Installation Excellence Award winner will receive an overall $1.25 million prize. Each winning installation will receive a commemorative trophy, flag and congratulatory letter from the president.



Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, is the other Air Force finalist. The Air Force is scheduled to announce the winner in late March.

