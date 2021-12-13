Munitions Troops are vital but often forgotten part of Air Refueling world

Photo By Master Sgt. John Winn | Members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Maintenance Group came out to assist...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. John Winn | Members of the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Maintenance Group came out to assist the Munitions Flight with moving munitions out of storage facilities that were being replaced Dec. 13, 2021, at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The facilities, which were more than 20 years old, were being replaced the same day by a contracted crane company. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn) see less | View Image Page

An often-forgotten specialty in the refueling community is that of the Munitions Systems Specialist, colloquially known as “Ammo Troops” throughout the Air Force. Although munitions specialists aren’t typically thought of when it comes to the air refueling mission, they serve a vital role within the unit that can easily go unnoticed.



“The biggest difference between here and being active duty is no one know we’re here,” said Master Sgt. Jesse Connerly, munitions flight chief assigned to the 151st Maintenance Squadron. “We’re a bit under the radar, which is good and bad. When I was first assigned here, I was initially going to cross train into being an electrician in civil engineering. I didn’t even know there was ‘Ammo’ here until I met a guy who was in this shop who was leaving, so I transferred back here to his spot.”



A typical “bomb dump” as they are known throughout the Air Force, are manned with anywhere from 100-250 Airmen. At Roland R. Wright Air National Guard base in Salt Lake City, Utah, a small team of two work in an even smaller office, along with one munitions inspection building, located out on the edge of the base’s footprint.



Connerly, who has served with the Utah Air National Guard for thirteen years now following his six years on active duty, says he enjoys how unique the mission is with the Utah Air National Guard.



“We’re one of the few units that actually have their own EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] unit and they’re now a regional training center for other guard units and active-duty EOD units.” said Connerly, “They’re bringing guys out to Camp Williams for their field training exercises a couple of times a year, so we support that a lot.”



With just two full time employees and an additional drill status guardsman, the munitions specialists store everything from smoke grenades to ammunition and training items for units like the EOD flight, the bases Security Forces Squadron and more.



“Everything’s just a little bit different [here],” said Tech. Sgt. Zachary Dewitt, munitions inspector with the 151st Maintenance Squadron, “everyone’s so close here, it’s like a family.”



One example of the close-knit nature of the guard was when the Munitions Flight was set to receive new explosive storage magazines.



“We had a lot of different people show up. We had maintainers, and I think we even had some cops [come help], “ Dewitt said, “if it was just us, it would have taken us days to do it by ourselves. We couldn’t have done it without everyone else.”



In less than a day, members of the 151st Maintenance Squadron came together to help the Ammo troops unload and reload various munitions including smoke grenades, ammunition, and various explosive training items from one set of explosive storage magazines into new ones.



“I think they enjoyed it,” said Dewitt, “most people don’t know were here. They got to come see all this stuff and some of the people thought this was the coolest thing.”



In total, more than 700,000 rounds of ammunitions valued at more than $500k were moved in and out of the munitions storage structures.