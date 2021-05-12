Chalkboard artist Airman brings morale to AES

A shared appreciation for art is something that has historically been significant in bringing people together. Known for evoking a myriad of emotions for the beholders, art has a way of grabbing people’s attention and leading to discussion.



The 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron has its very own artist who regularly creates engaging chalkboard drawings for all to enjoy in the common area of the squadron. Capt. Michael Schibler, a flight nurse for AES, has been displaying his various creations since joining the squadron in 2015.



“He will take any crazy idea in my head, something random or kooky, and he runs with it,” said Lt. Col. Todd Mulhorn, AES director of operations. “It’s fun to watch it develop and come together.”



The original intent for the board was for getting messaging to the squadron. We got the idea for chalkboard paint and built the frame and it has been great ever since, said Mulhorn, stating that it has been great for squadron morale.



“I like to start in an area and let it breathe and develop,” said Schibler.



Schibler said he uses his artistic ability just for fun and enjoys drawing with his children.



“One of the best uses of the board has been to help us remember the members of our unit when they are deployed. A couple of the works have honored them when they are overseas,” said Mulhorn.



Mulhorn said one of Shibler’s works featured each deployed member as a cartoon character that lined up with their personality and people were guessing who was who.



In addition to honoring the deployed, some of the art features hails, farewells, significant changes or promotions. The current artwork displays Mulhorn on stage with the music group, KISS, at his request, in honor of his upcoming retirement.

