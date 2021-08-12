NBVC and NAVFAC Southwest Break Ground For Unmanned Vehicle Testing Facility

VENTURA, Calif. - A ground-breaking ceremony was held in Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Dec. 8 in NBVC, for a $7.4 million unmanned vehicle testing facility. The new Unmanned Vehicle Test facility at NBVC is scheduled to be 14,000 square feet of modular buildings which accommodates Unmanned Small Combatants (USC), extra large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) and Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) tests and evaluations of future mission platforms.

The modular buildings will consist of administrative space, training space, operations centers, and open secret storage space. The relocatable facilities will provide Intrusion detection point connection point and pathway, and power to exterior surface mounted outlet to support containerized equipment payloads for the mission platforms. To support these facilities new utilities installation is required, to include, water, sewer, electrical, communication and Intrusion Detection System infrastructure.

The Unmanned Vehicle Test facility will support 13 unmanned vehicles that enable the CNO’s plan to integrate unmanned platforms into the fleet. These facilities will provide USVDIV1 and UUVRON1 sailor’s a dedicated environment to learn maintenance and operation of these newly developed test and evaluation platforms.

NAVFAC Southwest PWD Ventura, in addition to the modular facility, is working on providing secure fencing and shore power to two wharfs to support berthing the XLUUV, and is renovating facilities to provide an Unmanned Operations Center to operate the USV platforms.

The project started in early 2020 after the Navy’s program executive officer for USC selected NBVC as the test and evaluation site for USV and XLUUV the selection of the location. NBVC was chosen due to close proximity to the range and access to a Naval Air Base. Colocation with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division also provides an opportunity for collaboration and partnership.

NAVFAC Southwest has been working in concert with NAVFAC LANT and EXWC to provide facility solutions to a rapidly developing fleet requirement. This facility will provide immediate support to the test and evaluation effort of both mission platforms as additional sailors, equipment and payloads arrive in Port Hueneme.

