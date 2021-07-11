445th outstanding performers share their common bond

Photo By Darrell Sydnor | While visiting the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB, the 4th Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Darrell Sydnor | While visiting the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson AFB, the 4th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey T. Pennington coined two siblings, Tech. Sgt. Roselys Baugh, 445th Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of force management, and Staff Sgt. Melvin Castro, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron NCO in charge of immunization, for their outstanding performances here Nov 6, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Every Airman has their own personal motivations for joining the Air Force Reserve; a transition from active duty, fresh out of school or they are just looking for something different. But once trained and integrated in their unit, those motivations can fruition into being recognized as one of your unit’s outstanding performers.



The November unit training assembly for the 445th Airlift Wing saw a visit from Fourth Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey T. Pennington. While visiting the wing, the numbered Air Force commander coined several individuals throughout the wing for their outstanding performance.



Two of those recipients not only expressed how humbled they felt being nominated by their respective unit, but also reflected on their journey as naturalized citizen Airmen. Tech. Sgt. Roselys Baugh, 445th Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of force management, is an Active Guard/Reserve Airman who emigrated from Venezuela at the age of seven with her family, and has made her mark here at the 445th.



“I come here because I love to serve and I love my job. I have a passion for my office, manpower specifically,” said Baugh.



Which made getting coined for her hard work a sweet consolation.



“It’s nice to be recognized. Knowing that you really just love the job, it’s just like a cherry on top.”



Baugh’s work converting More than 300 Air Reserve Technician positions to AGR in the 445th AW and 655th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, helped move the two wings into the manpower structure the Air Force Reserve is shifting to. Working since fiscal year 2019, Baugh was converting nearly 100 positions per year.



Baugh credits her desire to excel to her mother and to another 445th member, Staff Sgt. Melvin Castro, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron NCO in charge of immunization, a Traditional Reservist who also emigrated from Venezuela when he was six years old.



Working as a staff sergeant in a technical sergeant or master sergeant position, Castro deals with all immunizations for every member, which effects deployments and readiness. With both COVID-19 and flu vaccines to be administered, Castro coordinated a plan with half of the normal manning, and administered the vaccines in an effective timeline of the mandate, ensuring members were vaccinated and educated to be as comfortable as possible.



“I appreciate my job and I like making the life of my fellow wingman a lot easier, so I try to work as hard as I possibly can to make their job go as smoothly as possible,” Castro said.



As sister and brother, Baugh and Castro both strive to make their mother proud and use the opportunity they’re been given to the fullest, but a little sibling rivalry doesn’t hurt.



“There’s always that competitive rivalry,” said Castro. “It all just really goes back to that ethos for us. It’s all about hard work and we’re going to pull ourselves up, whatever challenges present themselves, we’re going to overcome them, and I think us both being here at the 445th has helped us support each other so we do better.”



While being coined for outstanding performance has highlighted the great work these siblings have demonstrated in their perspective units, their unwavering commitment to aim high has not only made their emigrant family proud, but their military family as well.