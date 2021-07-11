87 APS families forge connections ahead of deployment

The 87th Aerial Port Squadron hosted pre-deployment family events during the October and November unit training assemblies in an effort to bridge the gap between the families of deploying Airmen and support agencies with the wing and squadron.



Through partnership with 87 APS Key Spouse group, the Airman and Family Readiness Center, the Yellow Ribbon program and other base agencies, about 50 families from the 87 APS had the opportunity to connect to resources, develop resiliency skills, and learn more about how their loved one impacts the Air Force mission.



“Squadron leadership wanted to connect with families and let them know that they aren’t alone, and we care,” said 1st Lt. Libya Binford, logistics readiness officer, 87 APS. “The goal was to raise awareness of available resources, alleviate pre-deployment stress, and help families see and understand the job their loved one will be doing while away.”



The United Service Organizations (USO) provided a catered lunch, service member deployment kits, books, and novelty items for children. The organization also coordinated handwritten notes from players, coaches and staff of the Cincinnati Bengals National Football League team, written specifically for 445th Airlift Wing members.



“It’s something folks can literally take on deployment with them as they head out the door,” said Erik Oberg, center manager, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO.



Hosted within the 87 APS cargo warehouse, Airmen assigned to various sections of the unit demonstrated how the numerous roles within the Air Transportation career field work in harmony to receive, sort, prepare and load cargo and passengers for DOD military airlift across the globe. The hands-on demonstrations gave families and children the ability to see and touch the equipment and tools their loved one uses.



This event was all about connections. The involved agencies and the content of the event focused on two specific connections: the deploying Airman to their family, and the family to the unit.



“Sometimes spouses don’t realize that the USO is available to them, too,” Oberg said. “We have supportive programs available throughout deployment.”



USO resources include special events like concerts and dinners, kids’ camps, social groups, airport lounges, and more.



“Above all else, we offer smiles,” Oberg added.



For children, the uncertainty of separation can be especially challenging.



Tech. Sgt. Joseph Divish and his wife, Destinee, went through a deployment several years ago, as newlyweds, but now they have a five-year-old son, so it’s a different experience for the family. Destinee said they’ve started talking with Deklan about his dad’s upcoming departure, but it’s tough for a kid to conceptualize the extended absence.



“I’m really excited about the book program. We read books together every night, so this way, he can have his dad still be a part of it even when he’s away,” Destinee said.



The USO provided a selection of new, hardcover children’s books for take-home, and a USO volunteer recorded a video of the deployer reading the story so the child can watch the video and follow along with their own book at home.



“The worldwide Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program helps keep parents and children connected through reading during a service member’s deployment,” Oberg explained.



The 445th AW Airman and Family Readiness Center provided photo pillow cases for the children who attended.



In all, more than half the deploying Airmen brought families members to one of the events, which was hosted twice to promote social distancing and minimize scheduling conflicts for busy families.



“We wanted everyone to have the chance to bring their family and build those connections, both with the leadership of the squadron, and also with one another, as part of a support network,” Binford said.



Throughout the deployment period, 87 APS Key Spouse volunteers plan to routinely check in with families to ensure they are taken care of.



“This unit is a big extended family, and every spouse and child is part of that family,” Binford said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 13:27 Story ID: 412430 Location: FAIRBORN, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 87 APS families forge connections ahead of deployment, by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.