Building demolition in Fort McCoy's 1600 block makes way for future brigade headquarters construction

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A worker uses an excavator to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A worker uses an excavator to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was to make way for more construction in 2022 where the first of three brigade headquarters buildings will be constructed. That construction will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. The work also aligns with the Fort McCoy Master Plan for construction to improve the installation’s infrastructure, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

More building demolition took place in mid-December in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy as part of continuing work in that block, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



“The last two buildings in that block being demolished were right by building 1654,” Harrie said. “Immediately north of 11th Avenue in that block, there will be a row of three transient training brigade headquarters buildings with the east one planned for construction during fiscal year 2022.”



Demolition of buildings in the 1600 block originally began in 2019 and has since led to the construction of two large four-story barracks buildings that are still under construction.



All of the work is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, Harrie said.



Overall, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



The brigade headquarters project, just like the barracks construction projects in the block, also will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.



Large construction projects like the barracks projects also contribute to the economic impact of local communities, Fort McCoy Garrison officials said. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2020 was an estimated $1.479 billion, above the $1.184 billion reported for FY 2019. Also for FY 2020, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $50.3 million in military construction on post.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.