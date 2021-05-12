Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    152nd Mission Support Group holds three change of commmands in one weekend

    NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Angela Crawford 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    NEVADA AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RENO, Nev. - The 152nd Mission Support Group (MSG) saw the passing of the guidon with several command changes, December 4, 2021.

    Col. Kyle Cerfoglio, 152nd MSG commander, was a busy man that afternoon, as he was the presiding official for three back- to-back change of command ceremonies for the Logistics Readiness Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadron and the Communications Flight.

    The first ceremony kicked off after lunch with the Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) assumption of command in the Wing Auditorium. Maj. Alexander Rodriguez assumed command of CES from Cerfoglio. Rodriguez was previously a C-130 Hercules pilot assigned to the 192nd Airlift Squadron. While still a pilot, he now oversees the many missions executed by the men and women of CES.

    “Communication is really important as a commander and Major Rodriguez is excellent at it,” said Cerfoglio. “He is good about asking the tough questions and listening, which is something I personally appreciate and I know everyone in CES will appreciate it too.”

    The second ceremony was the change of command for the Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) where Lt. Col. Shaun Cruze took command of the squadron from Lt. Col. Jenelle Kimsey. Kimsey will be moving on to a new position as the Human Resource Officer at the Nevada Joint Force State Headquarters in Carson City, Nev.

    While Kimsey was in command of the squadron she was a key part in managing over 300 Airmen that were activated for the COVID-19 pandemic response, the state’s lengthiest and largest activation in history.

    “Kimsey made leadership look easy,” said Cerfoglio. “She did an amazing job in LRS and we will miss her.”

    Leaving the comptroller flight, Cruze will oversee the day-to-day operations of the logistics readiness squadron.

    The final change of command ceremony of the day was for the 152nd Communications Flight. Maj. Gregory Green relinquished command to Lt. Col. Shannon Castaneda. Green led the communications flight for the last five years.

    Following the ceremony, Green retired from the military after many years of meritorious service, while surrounded by family and loved ones.

    Castaneda is bringing many years of experience and expertise to the flight from her time in active duty, reserves, and now Air National Guard. She has served in many capacities which has afforded her a wealth of knowledge that will propel the organization in the future.

    With these changes in command, the men and women in the 152nd Mission Support Group will continue to execute the mission while exceeding all standards set upon them.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 10:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 152nd Mission Support Group holds three change of commmands in one weekend, by A1C Angela Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

