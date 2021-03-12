Celebrating Christmas in Japan, the Japanese way

The crisp winter air has finally wrapped Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) in its embrace, signaling the arrival of the holiday season and leaving us to reflect on 2021. With COVID-19 cases significantly decreasing, Christmas and New Year’s feel a little bit brighter.



For CFAY community members, the holiday season marks an important time—it is a time for us to unwind, to be with our families who we might not see as often, but especially to be together, whether it be with our coworkers, old friends, or those new ones we have made.



But for those of you who are new to CFAY, or even Japan in general, you might be wondering what our Japanese hosts do to celebrate Christmas. How do they celebrate? What do they eat? Do they exchange gifts like many other countries around the world during this time of year?



No need to fear that you have stepped into the Twilight Zone—Japan does celebrate Christmas, and even holds some similarities to what family and friends might do in the United States. But, being a foreign country, and a primarily Shinto one, there are also a few differences.



In Japan, Christmas Eve is geared more toward couples, in comparison to the idea of family togetherness like we are accustomed to in other parts of the world, and the Japanese might find themselves, especially those who are dating, at an upscale restaurant celebrating with a romantic evening out.



Conversely, Christmas Day is highly consumer-centric in spirit, seen as an ordinary day of the week, and where a big feast might be expected back home in the U.S., something a bit differently is done instead.



Christmas dinner in Japan is celebrated with a unique tradition they have upheld since the 1970’s—Kentucky Fried Chicken takeout.



What might seem like a left-field choice for a Christmas meal started as a brilliant marketing idea by the first KFC manager in Japan. The manager claimed the franchise chain was intrinsically linked to the American holiday, thus beginning a holiday tradition. Japanese citizens looking to emulate the foreign, and perceived “cool” culture of America, rushed to their local KFC stores to buy “Christmas chicken.” Fifty years later and the tradition is still going strong. If you are looking to try something different for Christmas dinner during your stay in Japan, try lining up at your nearest KFC for a bucket and a chance to show your host nation the Colonel’s spirit is still alive and well in the U.S., too.



So now that we’ve covered dinner, what about dessert? You might have noticed in your travels to nearby convenience stores the advertisements for Christmas cakes. Yes, in comparison to the U.S.’s colorfully decorated gingerbread men and houses, Japan’s love affair with cake also began back in the 1920’s, and much like their introduction to KFC, also became to popularized in the 1970’s.



The cakes, primarily different variations of shortcake, can be reserved as early as mid-November, and range in both size and price from the economically small to extravagantly large. More recently, cakes have begun to have more ornate designs decorated with a plethora of fruit, or incorporating ingredients like hazelnuts, and sometimes even ice cream.



Looking to ditch the gumdrop buttons and icing rooftops? Try reserving a Japanese Christmas cake at your nearby convenience store for a new and different tradition while stationed here.



As we wrap up our list of Christmas differences here in the Land of the Rising Sun, Christmas decorations, trees, and the bearded man-in-red himself, Santa Claus round out our closing topics.



Typically speaking, Christmas lights are not used as liberally and as plentifully here in Japanese households (barring exceptions), lights are often used to highlight tourist spots such as public parks, busy shopping districts, and large gathering areas like Shibuya Crossing or Shinjuku Station.



While back home, your neighbor might have been guilty of plastering Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and a nativity scene in their front yard, our neighbors here in Japan often choose the minimalistic approach. You might spot a stylish, compact, Christmas tree in the corner of a room, or white lights might adorn a window, but that is usually the extent of their expressed Christmas spirit.



Finally, Santa Claus. The portly, jolly, bespectacled elf who resides in the North Pole and brings presents for good boys and girls is…not quite the celebrity we all know and love over here in Japan.



While most households expect him to arrive via chimney and leave out a plate of cookies and glass of milk for him, Japanese children simply wake up to their presents the next morning—no theatrics involved. Within the last decade, Japanese children have been more supportive of the rotund spirit of Christmas though, including being amongst the top five countries in letters written to Kris Kringle and often attaching origami (papercraft creations) with their greetings. Gradually, Santa-san is becoming as beloved as our U.S. iteration.



So, while many things, including Christmas in Japan might seem like a case of culture shock, why not try adopting some of these new traditions for yourself during your stay? Trade out the roast ham for KFC. Get your gingerbread house ready for PCS and replace it with a convenience store Christmas cake. With all of this information provided, make your way outside of the gate this holiday season and celebrate the spirit of Christmas the Japanese way!

