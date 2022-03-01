Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army’s top human resources officer visits the 3rd Infantry Division

    Army’s top human resources officer visits the 3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Story by Capt. Sean Minton 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    FORT STEWART, Ga. – Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy, the U.S. Army’s 62nd Adjutant General, visited the 3rd Infantry Division from Dec. 13-14 at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Rampy is the senior Army human resources officer who oversees the Adjutant General Corps. Throughout the year, the Adjutant General will visit different units across the Army to mentor junior and senior HR professionals, personnel with the military occupational specialty code of 42.

    “During our travels, events such as luncheons and town halls are great opportunities for 42s to come together and have a conversation about the current hot topics: IPPS-A, promotion board changes and the marketplace, to name a few,” said Rampy. “It truly reinforces the power of many, the importance of relationships and leaning on one another. It is inspiring to see 42s come together to discuss our business and facilitate conversation. ‘People First’ is readiness, and these HR professionals are leaning into their craft and supporting commanders.”

    Rampy completed a rigorous physical session at Hunter Army Airfield, a luncheon at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team’s dining facility, a visit with the Directorate of Human Resources and two town halls with junior and senior HR Soldiers and officers across the Division.

    Lt. Col. Kevin Caesar, the 3rd Infantry Division’s senior human resources officer, hosted the Adjutant General’s visit.

    “It’s extremely important for our HR Soldiers and officers to hear from senior HR leaders,” said Caesar. “This enables them to be more present and make a focused effort to provide valuable contributions for the command and Soldiers.”

