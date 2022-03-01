USS Milwaukee Returns to Sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.03.2022

    Story by Cmdr. Katherine L Meadows 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay- USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, returned to sea Jan 3., after being in port as a result of a portion of the crew testing positive for COVID-19.

    The ship will depart with all crew members which include the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 Detachment 5 and embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment.

    It is great to be heading back out to sea.” said Cmdr. Brian Forster, USS Milwaukee commanding officer. “The crew worked together as a team to ensure we are ready to conduct the mission. My entire crew is feeling great, healthy and excited for the next portion of our deployment.”

    The Milwaukee has been in port since Dec. 20, when it arrived for a regularly scheduled port visit.

    While all Sailors onboard were 100% immunized, a portion of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. All affected Sailors exhibited mild or no symptoms.

    Since being port, Sailors were also afforded the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 booster shot. While not mandatory, the booster is recommended for Sailors.

    The ship will continue to follow aggressive cleaning protocols, wear masks and social distance while at sea to ensure they remain mission ready.

    The Milwaukee departed on Dec. 14. for its regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations. Milwaukee will support the Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

    4th fleet
    SOUTHCOM
    US Navy

