    GFEBS AGILE 1301 IMPROVEMENTS

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Story by Paul MCKellips 

    U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems

    FORT BELVOIR, Virginia — PEO EIS’s General Fund Enterprise Business Systems (GFEBS) program—the Army’s financial, asset and accounting management system that serves as the foundation for Army audit readiness—logged some key improvements for real property specialists last month.

    The Army’s Real Property Financial Reporting Redesign—known as “1301”—is how real property assets are financially reported, depreciation is calculated, and the GFEBS/Logistics Modernization Program interface is addressed.

    Previously, Waterfall software development methodology was used to track and deliver GFEBS software projects. 1301 is the first project that started with an Agile methodology—a practice that promotes continuous iteration of development and testing throughout the software development lifecycle. A 1301 Agile team consists of a product manager, product owner, scrum master, business owner(s) and system subject matter experts, all working together to make the project a success.

    Using Agile allows customers to see new functionality in short (two-week) intervals, giving them the ability to provide feedback as products are being developed.

    In April 2020, GFEBS’ 1301 team successfully delivered four real property reporting improvements:

    • CR 32251 - Align sites, asset classes, and funding data

    • CR 32295 - Disable manual depreciation

    • CR 32496 - Validation on asset class capitalization threshold

    • CR 32809 - Prevent orphaned real property assets

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
