Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CHESS ITES-4H INDUSTRY DAYS A SUCCESS!

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Story by Tricia Shelley 

    U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. – On June 16 and 17, PEO EIS hosted four virtual Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) Industry Day sessions. The event was intended to facilitate Army and industry collaboration for the upcoming Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-4 Hardware (ITES-4H) requirements.

    Wayne Sok, CHESS product leader, provided opening remarks and welcomed industry attendees. CHESS product officer Mitsuko Coulby and CHESS hardware and services lead Ylander Jones presented information regarding the current ITES-3H and upcoming ITES-4H contracts. Army Contracting Command - Rock Island (ACC-RI) contracting officers Nate Acree and Terry Kraker, alongside Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) electronics engineer Rodney Hom, presented the contract requirements and technical criteria.

    Over 137 companies with 270 representatives were in attendance. The same pre-submitted questions were answered at the end of each session, and additional questions were received after the event via a survey tool. Briefings presented, as well as questions and answers, will be posted to Beta.Sam.Gov.

    More information about the suite of ITES contracts and CHESS can be found on the CHESS IT e-mart: https://chess.army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:02
    Story ID: 412403
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CHESS ITES-4H INDUSTRY DAYS A SUCCESS!, by Tricia Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Acquisition and Procurement

    TAGS

    CHESS
    Industry Day
    PEO EIS
    ITES-4H

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT