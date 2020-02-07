FORT BELVOIR, Va. – On June 16 and 17, PEO EIS hosted four virtual Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) Industry Day sessions. The event was intended to facilitate Army and industry collaboration for the upcoming Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-4 Hardware (ITES-4H) requirements.



Wayne Sok, CHESS product leader, provided opening remarks and welcomed industry attendees. CHESS product officer Mitsuko Coulby and CHESS hardware and services lead Ylander Jones presented information regarding the current ITES-3H and upcoming ITES-4H contracts. Army Contracting Command - Rock Island (ACC-RI) contracting officers Nate Acree and Terry Kraker, alongside Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC) electronics engineer Rodney Hom, presented the contract requirements and technical criteria.



Over 137 companies with 270 representatives were in attendance. The same pre-submitted questions were answered at the end of each session, and additional questions were received after the event via a survey tool. Briefings presented, as well as questions and answers, will be posted to Beta.Sam.Gov.



More information about the suite of ITES contracts and CHESS can be found on the CHESS IT e-mart: https://chess.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 18:02 Story ID: 412403 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CHESS ITES-4H INDUSTRY DAYS A SUCCESS!, by Tricia Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.