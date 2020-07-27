ARLINGTON, Va. – Col. Donald Burton, project manager for PEO EIS's General Fund Enterprise Business System (GFEBS) spoke with Army News recently about the financial enterprise system's migration to the cloud. The migration was completed in early July, seven months ahead of schedule, with the support of numerous industry and government partners.



“With our data in the cloud, it’s more visible, accessible, understandable, trusted, interoperable and secure; and more easily maintained by a service provider," said Burton.



The move also eliminates the need for the Army to spend upwards of $10 million on mandatory tech refreshes in data centers every five years.



Learn more about this significant PEO EIS accomplishment and what it means for the Army: https://www.army.mil/article/237527/cloud_migration_modernizes_armys_financial_enterprise

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 This work, GFEBS MAKES MONUMENTAL LEAP TO CLOUD, by Erika Christ, identified by DVIDS