DCO CELEBRATES NEW LEADERSHIP IN CHANGE OF CHARTER CEREMONY

FORT BELVOIR, Va. ­­– A change of charter ceremony for PEO EIS’s Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) took place July 30, commemorating the passing of the reins of responsibility from outgoing project manager (PM), Col. Chad Harris, to incoming PM, Col. Mark Taylor. The presiding official for the ceremony was Ross R. Guckert, program executive officer for PEO EIS.



The event was conducted on Microsoft Teams and was the first all-virtual change of charter ceremony at the PM level within PEO EIS. At the beginning of the ceremony, Guckert presented the Legion of Merit medal to Harris for his exceptionally meritorious service during his time as PM DCO.



Guckert highlighted Harris’s 26-year Army career and celebrated his accomplishments. “Col. Harris was responsible for delivering innovative hardware and software defensive cyber capabilities, and helped defend Army networks around the world,” said Guckert. “He also served as the milestone decision authority for 10 Acquisition Category IV cyber programs and was responsible for the execution of over $1 billion in Army funding across the program objective memorandum.”



Guckert thanked Harris for the tremendous value he added to PEO EIS, his successful accomplishments while leading the DCO team, and his family for its support.



The PEO then welcomed incoming PM Taylor. “We are really excited to welcome another great Army family to team PEO EIS,” Guckert said.



He went on to give a brief overview of Taylor’s background and career highlights. “Col. Taylor joins us with a wealth of diverse experience and an ability to solve complex issues in a dynamic environment,” said Guckert, noting that Taylor has served in various aviation, intelligence and acquisition roles throughout his career.



Prior to his selection as project manager for DCO, Taylor was the acting director of investments in the Army Budget Office, where he was responsible for the budgeting and execution of the Army’s $34 billion research and development and procurement portfolio.



At the conclusion of his remarks, Guckert congratulated Taylor on his new position. “I am fully confident that he is the right person to lead PM DCO,” he said.



Following Guckert’s remarks, Harris thanked his team and shared some of his most fond memories and challenges as PM DCO. “The professionals I’ve had the honor and privilege to work with are so dedicated to the Army and the mission; I won the lottery,” he said. Wrapping up his remarks, he thanked his family and colleagues for their unwavering support during his time as PM.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, incoming PM Taylor expressed his thanks and excitement for his new position and its challenges. “There is no other place I’d rather be today; DCO is exactly where I want to be. I promise to do my best to contribute to the team and help maintain the outstanding reputation you have built in a short time,” he said.

