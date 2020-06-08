ATIS AWARDS ALMS CONTRACT FOR CONTINUED DELIVERY OF ARMY TRAINING

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – PEO EIS’s Army Training Information System (ATIS) recently awarded IBM a contract to acquire the services and materials necessary to sustain and operate the Army Learning Management System (ALMS). The contract has a total expected value of $26.7 million over the course of 57 months.



ALMS streamlines, consolidates and provides a centralized point of delivery to accomplish the Army’s training processes. It builds upon ATIS’s supporting infrastructure and utilizes DOD-managed common user networks to implement a comprehensive, automated system for administering Army training throughout the force.



"We have been working with IBM for over 10 years,” said Lt. Col. Jim Lee, product manager for ATIS. “The work they do to help us keep ALMS running is essential to our Soldiers and their training needs.”



ALMS manages training activities from Soldiers’ initial entry, continuing throughout their service. The system provides course and training resource management; scheduling and registration functions; courseware distribution, delivery and storage; and permanent record keeping of training activities and results.



ATIS—a program operated by PEO EIS’s General Fund Enterprise Business System—acquires, deploys and maintains a worldwide distributed learning system to ensure our nation's Soldiers receive critical training anytime and anywhere to ensure mission success.

