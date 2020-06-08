ATIS AWARDS CONTRACT FOR ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND ARMY TRAINING HELP DESK

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – PEO EIS’s Army Training Information System (ATIS) recently awarded a contract to FEDITC, LLC to acquire the services and materials for the Enterprise Management System (EMS) and the Army Training Help Desk (ATHD). The contract has a total expected value of $26.8 million over the course of 57 months.



EMS provides the support needed to make sure that the programs managed by ATIS run smoothly. The hub of this support is maintained at the Enterprise Manager Center (EMC). The principal function of EMC is to centralize management tasks required to maintain its global enterprise. EMC also houses the ATHD.



“EMC is the technology and communications focal point for the program and is vital to the success of ATIS,” said Lt. Col. Jim Lee, product manager for ATIS. “This new contract with FEDITC will ensure that we are still providing the highest level of support and services to Soldiers.”



FEDITC will continue work at the EMC by providing 24/7 help desk support, asset tracking and management, and system and network monitoring. EMC will continue to handle the remote management of the Army Learning Management System, the Digital Training Facilities and the Deployed Digital Training Campus.



ATIS—a program operated by PEO EIS’s General Fund Enterprise Business System—acquires, deploys and maintains a worldwide distributed learning system to ensure our nation's Soldiers receive critical training anytime and anywhere to ensure mission success.

