COL. ENRIQUE COSTAS RELINQUISHES CHARTER FOR DCATS IN VIRTUAL CEREMONY

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Col. Enrique Costas relinquished the charter for PEO EIS’s Defense Communications and Army Transmission Systems (DCATS) project office at a virtual ceremony held August 6 on Fort Belvoir.



Costas—who served as project manager (PM) of DCATS since 2017—received the Legion of Merit award from PEO EIS program executive officer Ross R. Guckert. Costas was commended for his “leadership, vision and commitment to excellence by producing tremendous achievements in support of satellite and long-haul communications, technical control facilities, network modernization and first responder communications for the United States Army, Department of Defense and international partners.”



Noting that Costas began his Army career in the Texas Army National Guard in 1989, Guckert recognized him for several accomplishments, including transforming stakeholder relations in Kuwait; managing the reorganization and integration of CONUS and OCONUS programs; launching satellites; and leading teams in multiple deployments to modernize the Army network infrastructure.



The PEO also praised Costas’s energetic and happy personality. “He’s the type of leader we all want in front of us and beside us,” said Guckert.



During his final remarks as PM, Costas highlighted the importance of the Army network. “The network is the Army’s fundamental weapon system that supports the premier weapon system of our Army – our Soldier,” he said. “I’m proud to say that this team has delivered capability three years in a row.”



Aric Sherwood, former deputy project manager for DCATS, will now serve as acting DCATS project manager, while Nancy Richardson steps up as his deputy.

