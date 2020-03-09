CHESS AWARDS $13 BILLION ITES-SW2 CONTRACT

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – The Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) office, in coordination with Army Contracting Command – Rock Island (ACC-RI), awarded the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract—a $13 billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle—on August 31, 2020.



The Army Contracting Command received 32 bids for the ITES-SW2 solicitation and awarded 31 contracts. ITES-SW2 is specifically designed as the primary source to support the Army’s enterprise information technology (IT) infrastructure and info-structure goals, by leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software products and maintenance in 14 product categories, in addition to related incidental services and hardware. These 14 categories align with the major software categories identified by the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM). Ordering on ITES-SW2 will begin after the phase-in period. The software catalogs are:



· Audio & Visual



· Business & Finance



· Communication



· Database



· Education



· Internet



· Modeling & Simulation



· Multimedia & Design



· NetOps



· Office Suite



· Operating Systems



· Programming & Development



· IT Utility & Security



· Specialized



CHESS contracts are designed to keep pace with emerging technology and applications, and provide the technology solutions to meet the Army’s needs of today and the future.



CHESS product lead, Wayne Sok, said, “I'm very proud of the combined work that the Information Systems Engineering Command (ISEC), ACC-Rock Island and the CHESS team have done to award this software contract vehicle. ITES-SW2 will provide a wide scope of COTS software solutions, licensing models and technology refresh capabilities for the Army. I'm excited to be hosting the kickoff meeting very soon and look forward to enabling the delivery of critical COTS software to Army, Department of Defense (DOD) and federal customers.”



The ITES-SW2 awardees are:



Blazar Tech Solutions

Blue Tech Inc.

Carahsoft

CDW Government

Countertrade Products

Cypher Analytics/Crowne Point Systems

DH Technology

DLT Solutions

Dynamic Systems Inc.

Enterprise Technologies Solutions

Epoch Concepts

FedBiz IT Solutions

Force 3 LLC

Four Inc.

GovConnection Inc.

GovPlace

ID Technologies

immixTechnologies

Iron Bow Technologies

ITG

MicroTech

New Tech Solutions

PCMG

Red River Technology LLC

SHI International Corp.

Strategic Communication LLC

ThunderCat Technology

Vertosoft

Walker and Associates

World Wide Technologies

York Telcom



Based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, CHESS reports to the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS). Charged by the CIO/G-6 and mandated through Army Regulation 25-1, CHESS is the Army-designated primary source for providing commercial hardware and software solutions for the Army's IT requirements. Offering simple, straightforward contract vehicles through its online Army e-commerce ordering system, the IT e-mart, CHESS directly supports the CIO/G-6 strategy by providing the benefits of continuous vendor competition for best value and consolidating requirements to maximize cost avoidance and leverage the Army's buying power. CHESS works diligently with other Army knowledge management partners, including the U.S. Army CIO/G-6, Information Systems Engineering Command, and Network Enterprise Technology Command, to provide architecturally sound, standards- and policy-compliant IT enterprise solutions to all Army customers around the world. For more information about CHESS, visit https://chess.army.mil/.

