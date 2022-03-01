Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Departs on Scheduled Deployment

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price | 220103-N-FQ994-1012 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 3, 2021) The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price | 220103-N-FQ994-1012 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 3, 2021) The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike. Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations-from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert S. Price) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO— The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, departed on a regularly scheduled deployment, Monday in support of global maritime security operations.



The Abraham Lincoln CSG is led by the command staff of CSG 3 and consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21 (DESRON 21) – USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Spruance (DDG 111).



“The entire CSG 3 team is trained and ready to deter and, if necessary, win conflicts as called upon by our nation’s leaders,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group 3. “As we leave today on this routine, scheduled deployment, I know the Sailors and Marines of this team will continue to serve this great nation and its people. It is our honor to do so.”



The units of the Abraham Lincoln CSG began their pre-deployment training cycle back in April and recently completed a month-long integrated exercise where Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet certified the strike group for deployment.



"These Sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment," said Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer. "They are absolutely prepared for today's deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests."



The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and CVW 9 are deploying with the most advanced air wing in the Navy. Through the integration of organic 4th and 5th generation information and survivability, increased command and control abilities, and airborne electronic attack capacity, all sustained with a robust logistical support platform, the Navy’s next iteration of the Carrier Air Wing will be more lethal and survivable in today’s contested battle space, and well into the future.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



