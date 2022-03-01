Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEBLCFS CO presented Letter of Appreciation

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Story by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon poses with his wife Tawanna and the Murphy African-American Museum’s during the presentation of a Letter of Appreciation thanking the CO for serving as a guest panelist for the museum’s Veterans Day program. The museum, located in Tuscaloosa Alabama, focuses on both the individual families who lived in the home and on the history of African-American life and culture surrounding Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

