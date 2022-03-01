JEBLCFS CO presented Letter of Appreciation

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon poses with his wife Tawanna and the Murphy African-American Museum’s during the presentation of a Letter of Appreciation thanking the CO for serving as a guest panelist for the museum’s Veterans Day program. The museum, located in Tuscaloosa Alabama, focuses on both the individual families who lived in the home and on the history of African-American life and culture surrounding Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

