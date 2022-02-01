Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel at work

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel work at the Range Fire Desk on Dec. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy DPTMS have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post as well as still managing operations for training at the installation. The desk operates communications with units using the range complex as well as Range Maintenance and other personnel throughout 46,000 acres of training areas on post. The Range Fire Desk is considered the “heartbeat of range operations” by DPTMS personnel. Along one wall are large monitors that shows where action is taking place anywhere on the installation. It provides a common-operating picture for all of Fort McCoy for training and related activities taking place. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



