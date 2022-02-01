Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel at work

    Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel at work

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) personnel work at the Range Fire Desk on Dec. 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy DPTMS have been players and supporters for Fort McCoy’s support for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at the post as well as still managing operations for training at the installation.

    The desk operates communications with units using the range complex as well as Range Maintenance and other personnel throughout 46,000 acres of training areas on post.

    The Range Fire Desk is considered the “heartbeat of range operations” by DPTMS personnel.

    Along one wall are large monitors that shows where action is taking place anywhere on the installation. It provides a common-operating picture for all of Fort McCoy for training and related activities taking place.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 22:28
    Story ID: 412337
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 136
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy DPTMS personnel at work, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

