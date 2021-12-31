Cadet Demi S. Jones (Feature Story)

Everyone joins the military for their own personal reasons, whether it’s to learn a new skill or continue a family tradition. Former Specialist, now turned Cadet, Demi S. Jones' reason is to directly impact the force by trying to remove the negative stigma that surrounds behavioral health.



Cadet. Jones was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, where she attended the University of North Florida to obtain her Bachelor's degree in general psychology before initially joining the U.S. Army as a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist.



“When I was younger, I set a goal to join the military, but it’s always been a passion of mine to become a psychologist,” said Jones.



Although her time spent as an enlisted soldier was short, she knew she wanted to do two things: further her college education and commission as an officer in the field of psychology.



“Shortly after joining the military, I realized there is a negative stigma that exists around behavioral health,” she explained. “I feel that it is my responsibility to do my part in changing that stigma.”



Immediately upon meeting all of the eligibility requirements, she competed for and won the 25th Infantry Division Commanding General Green-To-Gold Hip Pocket Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded by the commanding general to a maximum of five enlisted Soldiers annually and helps pay for an enlisted Soldier to obtain a degree while earning a commission in the Army.



“Even though she was brand new to the unit and as a prior Green-to-Gold Cadet myself, I knew Cadet. Jones had the required skillset necessary to succeed as an officer,” explained her former unit commander Capt. Ryan Debooy. “She also has the one thing I can’t train Soldiers to have - she genuinely cares.”



Cadet. Jones currently attends Minnesota State University at Mankato, where she is working towards obtaining her Master's degree in mental health counseling.



Cadet. Jones stated, “Following my graduation and commissioning as an officer, I plan to enroll in a clinical psychology program that will lead to my Ph.D. From there, I aim to become a clinical psychologist so that I can give back to my fellow Soldiers and help them understand that there is absolutely nothing wrong with seeking help when you need it.” (U.S. Army Photo by 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

