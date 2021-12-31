Kentucky Air Guardsmen featured in National ad campaign

Three Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard are being highlighted in a new national ad campaign funded by the National Guard Bureau.



The campaign, titled “Serve Your Way,” was created by GSD&M, a marketing and advertising company, and features video commercials, radio spots and other media to be featured on multiple platforms, said Norah Rudyk, vice president group account director for GSD&M.



“We’re developing all different types of videos which will run on local stations, stream digitally, be used for social media and all different types of platforms,” Rudyk said.



The three Airmen are Senior Airman Andrew Lucero, a pararescueman from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, Senior Airman Kennedy Powell, a medical technician from the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1, and Lt. Col. Stephen Sample, an emergency medicine physician from the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1.



“Being able to represent something that’s a big part of my life, something bigger than myself — it’s definitely an honor and privilege to be able to do this,” Powell said. “The Kentucky Air National Guard has given me so much and forced me to grow as a person, so it’s only right that I can help encourage others to join as well.”



In addition to the three selected Airmen, the campaign features various interviews and radio spots from several other Airmen in the Kentucky Air National Guard. The media began appearing on local outlets over the summer.



According to Rudyk, GSD&M worked with Air National Guard Recruiting to determine which bases around the country would work best for the campaign.



“We had quite a few different Airmen submit their questionnaires,” Rudyk said. “From there, we determined based on diversity, career fields and background which ones would best be part of the bigger, holistic story that we wanted to tell.”



According to Lucero, volunteering for the campaign was a way to give back to the organization which provided him the opportunity to serve his way.



“I’ve always wanted to help people,” Lucero said. “The Guard allotted me the opportunity to serve my country in my own way. I think it’s a pretty amazing getting to receive all this incredible training and converting those skills to be able to help people in ways that are really unimaginable.”



According to Rudyk, GSD&M has been working with the Air Force for 20 years and the Air National Guard for more than a year.



“We are looking forward to starting this new relationship with the Air National Guard the same way we have been with active duty,” Rudyk said. “In our company, we like to say we have embraced the Air Force — we try to bleed blue. We’re looking at this holistically from a total-force effort, so it’s a great way to communicate to prospects about all the different ways to serve.”



Members of the Connecticut Air National Guard also are featured in the campaign.



To see the videos, visit:



https://www.goang.com/serve-your-way.html

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:44 Story ID: 412278 Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen featured in National ad campaign, by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.