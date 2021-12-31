New Jersey Air Guard supports Operation Allies Welcome

Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Air Force Col. Bernadette Maldonado and Lt. Col. April Doolittle, New Jersey Air...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Matt Hecht | U.S. Air Force Col. Bernadette Maldonado and Lt. Col. April Doolittle, New Jersey Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 108th Wing, walk with an Afghan girl in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht) see less | View Image Page

More than 80 New Jersey Air National Guard Citizen-Airmen from the 108th Wing and 177th Fighter Wing have been supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. since August, 2021.



The Airmen are working at various levels throughout the village, from leadership positions as village governor and mayor, to providing logistical and security support to Afghan guests.



Col. Bernadette Maldonado, commander of the 108th Mission Support Group, is one of two governors working at Liberty Village.



“Our mission here at Task Force Liberty is to provide Department of Defense support for our civilian authorities, specifically the Department of Homeland Security,” said Maldonado. “We’re helping our Afghan guests by providing housing, medical care, and immigration processing. It’s an absolutely fulfilling mission. One time I was having a challenging day and I was coming in to the office and this little girl wrapped her arms around me and hugged me and said ‘thank you,’ and I knew this is why I’m here.”



Maldonado said a system of village governors and mayors was chosen to create a more relatable leadership structure for the Afghan guests. Weekly, the leadership has town hall meetings with tent elders to discuss any issues that might come up.



“Our motto here is ‘better every day,’ and we do everything we can to make sure it is better every day for our guests,” said Maldonado. “We want to make sure that their transition to the United States and their life in America goes as smoothly as possible.”



Liberty Village is split up into several smaller areas, with Village 3 being run by Lt. Col. April Doolittle, a comptroller with the 108th Wing.



As Doolittle walked between rows of tents, she was swarmed by children looking for a fist bump or a hug.



“This is one of the best missions I’ve ever been a part of,” said Doolittle. “It’s uniqueness and the diversity of the total force with National Guard, Reserves, Active Duty, and the humanitarian aspect of what we’re doing for our guests has made me so proud to do a mission like this.”



As mayor of Village 3, Doolittle is responsible for the care of nearly 7,500 Afghan guests and 400 Airmen.



“I think this mission has changed me a lot,” said Doolittle. “From a leadership perspective, I’ve had to adapt how I lead. With this being a humanitarian mission, every decision I make has to be made with compassion and care and I think this has given me skills to be a better leader when I go back to my job at the 108th.”



Master Sgt. Christine Laskowski, who normally works out of the 108th Maintenance Group’s Maintenance Operation Center, is working as a dispatcher with courtesy patrol within Liberty Village.



“We respond to medical emergencies and other requests for support, but the most important thing we do is that we go out into the villages and we build relationships with the guests,” said Laskowski. “For me, it’s been eye-opening learning about a new culture and working with the kids."



Operation Allies Welcome is a joint mission that sees the New Jersey Citizen-Airmen not only working with their active duty counterparts, but also has them working with the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Coast Guard, as well as numerous government agencies.



“The best experience has been the camaraderie we’ve developed with the Airmen and other service members from all across the country, interacting with the children, parents, and grandparents, teachers, and other volunteers, it’s just been a great experience,” said Staff Sgt. Darrell Willis, with the 108th Maintenance Group.



“Just simply knowing that we have a huge mission here that changes people’s perspective of this uniform, of this country and their outlook of what’s possible. It’s been a great opportunity, we might not see the impact now, but it will be felt in five, ten, twenty years down the line, when we say wow, we were there, we had a part in that.”



As Afghan guests have made their way through the immigration process, families have left the camp, but their impact is still felt by the Airmen.



One note left by an Afghan family said “Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry. The smiles fade. But the memories live on forever. We will never forget your kindness.”