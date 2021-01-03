82nd Training Wing Announces Annual Award, Tech. Training Award Winners

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Congratulations to our 82nd Training Wing Annual Award and Tech. Training Award winners for 2020. The award ceremony was held in a two-part alternating zoom/in-person ceremony on Feb. 26, 2021.



Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Deina Mosely, outgoing 82nd Training Wing command chief, presented the awards. Mosely said this was the last event she wanted to see off before moving on to her next assignment.



Visit our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/SheppardAirForceBase for all the photos of the ceremony.



Annual Award winners include:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Latavia King, 82nd Mission Support Group



NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Henry Taylor II, 82nd MSG



Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Traci England, 82nd MDG



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Kelly Hall, 82nd MDG



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Daniel Bazua, 82nd MDG



Honor Guard Member of the Year: Staff Sgt. Alex Cantone, 82nd MDG



Civilian, Category I Non-supervisory of the Year: Michael Guill, 82nd MSG



Civilian, Category II Non-supervisory of the Year: Steven Abeyta, 82nd MDG



Civilian, Category III Non-supervisory of the Year: Timothy Clouse, 782nd TRG



Civilian, Category II Supervisory of the Year: Monica Conner, 82nd MSG.



Civilian, Category III Supervisory of the Year: Terry Ard, 82nd MSG



First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Karm, 82nd MSG



Military Volunteer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. James Gallegos, 82nd TRG



Civilian Volunteer of the Year: Robin Hart, 82nd MSG.



Key Spouse of the Year: Amber Simpson, 782nd TRG



Technical Training Award winners include:



Military Training Leader of the Year: Tech Sgt. Jessica Boyanton



Tech Training Officer Instructor of the Year: Capt. Eric DuFour, 82nd TRG



Tech Training Senior NCO Instructor of the Year: Master Sgt. Robert Furnier, 82nd TRG



Tech Training NCO Instructor of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Justin Spycher, 782nd TRG



Tech Training Junior Enlisted Instructor of the Year: Senior Airman Brandon Blackwell, 982nd TRG.



Tech Training Civilian Instructor of the Year: Justin Davis, 82nd TRG



Tech Training Flight Commander or Flight Chief of the Year: Master Sgt. Timothy Brady, 782nd TRG



Tech Training Squadron of the Year: 362nd Training Squadron, 82nd TRG



Training Support Officer of the Year: Maj. Ryan Frank, 381st TRG



Training Support Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Adam Shura, 782nd TRG



Training Support NCO of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Kira Whiting, 381st TRG



Training Support Junior Enlisted of the Year: Senior Airman Juan Aboytes, 381st TRG



Training Support Civilian, Category I Non-supervisory of the Year: Rebecca Bryson, 82nd TRG.



Training Support Civilian, Category II Non-supervisory of the Year: George Mendoza, 782nd TRG



Training Support Civilian Supervisor of the Year: Michael Hawkins, 982nd TRG



Training Support Flight Command or Flight Chief of the Year: Master Sgt. Anthony Sanchez, 381st TRG

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:26 Story ID: 412238 Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Training Wing Announces Annual Award, Tech. Training Award Winners, by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.