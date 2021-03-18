Courts-martial hearings result in guilty pleas

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Two Airmen pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and incidents here recently during separate courts-martial hearing.



Airman Dakota Ryan Baker pleaded guilty March 4, 2021, to one charge with three specifications of indecent communications with a minor in violation of Article 120b, Uniform Code of Military Justice, and one charge with one specification of knowingly receiving and viewing child pornography in violation of Article 134. The military judge hearing the case accepted the plea and sentenced him to a reduction in grade to Airman Basic, 15 months confinement, and a dishonorable discharge from the service.



On Sept. 3, the 365th Training Squadron commander preferred the charges against then-Airman 1st Class Dakota Baker, 365th Training Squadron, for misconduct that occurred while Baker was stationed here at Sheppard in March 2020. The victim lives in another state. Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd Training Wing commander, directed a preliminary hearing, which convened on Sept. 21. On Oct. 23, Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, 2nd Air Force commander, referred both charges to a general court-martial. The general court-martial case was heard by a lone judge.



Baker is in Archer County Jail pending transfer to a federal detention facility.



Airman Kyle William Juda pleaded guilty March 16, 2021, to use and distribution of LSD in violation of Article 112a of the UCMJ. The military judge hearing the case accepted the plea and sentenced him to a reprimand, reduction in grade to airman basic, forfeiture of $300 pay per month for two months, 45 days confinement and a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force.



On Oct. 19, 2020, the 362nd Training Squadron commander preferred one charge with four specifications in violation of Article 112a of the UCMJ (wrongful use, possession, etc., of a controlled substance) against then-Airman 1st Class Kyle Juda. Specifically, he was charged with wrongful introduction, distribution, possession with intent to distribute, and use of LSD at Sheppard AFB between May 1 and July 9. Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, 82nd Training Wing commander, referred the charge and its specifications on Nov. 6 to trial by special court-martial.



Juda pleaded guilty at a special court-martial, and in exchange for his plea, Bell agreed to withdraw and dismiss the introduction and possession with intent to distribute specifications. He is being held in Archer County Jail for the duration of his confinement.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:11 Story ID: 412234 Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US