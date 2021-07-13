Sheppard soars for AFAF in 2021

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Team Sheppard did not just aim high for its 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund initiative, they went above and beyond, surpassing its goal of $49,374 and collecting $78,046.



The AFAF is an annual initiative to rally funds for a collective of charities that render support for Air Force families in need to include; active duty Airmen and Guardians, retirees, reservists, guard, dependents, and widows and widowers within the Air Force and Space Force ranks.



“We far surpassed the goals we set,” said Maj. Htein Lin, Sheppard AFB 2021 AFAF Installation Project officer. “We were able to achieve well above our predetermined numbers by totaling 158% over what we needed.”



Lin said many of the Airmen here expressed gratitude in knowing they have a group looking out for their well-being and can set them on a path to success with the right guidance if they ever found themselves needing help.



“We take care of our own in the Air Force,” Lin said. “One hundred percent of the funds donated go directly to the charities who aid Airmen and their loved ones. There’s an overall sense of pride knowing that we are making a difference together for our brothers and sisters, which is why we are able to receive so many generous donations.”



There are four charities within AFAF which offer assistance in emergency situations, educational needs, or in procuring retirement funds for widows and widowers: The Air Force Aid Society, LeMay Foundation, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and Air Force Enlisted Village.



Lin attributed the success of the six-week-long campaign to the volunteers who aided in getting the word out, collecting donations, and sharing their stories with others of how the AFAF served them in their time of need.



“There were some exceptional volunteers here who personally used AFAF in their times of hardship or tragedy,” he said. “For them it was like their way of giving back. They were passionate and able to share their story, which gave donors a sense of connection with the program, and they were definitely instrumental in this year’s campaign. We are incredibly grateful for them.”

