    Sheppard website to get facelift; pause in publishing required

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Story by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A new and improved online experience will soon hit the World Wide Web as the 82nd Training Wing Public Affairs Office begins work to migrate and redesign the Sheppard AFB public website, www.sheppard.af.mil.

    To enable a smooth transition from one platform to another during the redesign, new content will not be released on the public website Dec. 6-10 while the newly-designed, mobile-ready website is prepped for a relaunch. The modernizing of the site will allow for, among other things, less clutter, a new user experience and more display options that will allow for a more engaging product.

    Many new features will be added to the site, including full-frame photo galleries, updated slideshows, intuitive 3D informational models, augmented reality, and revamped video capabilities.

    The new website is expected to launch Dec. 10 at noon CST. In the meantime, you can stay informed by checking out our social media platforms:

    • Sheppard AFB Facebook
    • Sheppard AFB Instagram
    • Sheppard AFB Twitter
    • ENJJPT Facebook
    • ENJJPT Instagram

