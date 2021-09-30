Pacific Missile Range Facility Intertidal Survey

Navy and University of Hawai`i scientists, student volunteers, and guests gathered near the wahi pana (legendary place) Nohili dunes at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands to survey and catalog life in the intertidal zone on Sept. 30, 2021.



An intertidal is the area of a seashore that is underwater during high tide and exposed during low tide. The intertidal at PMRF is home to the cellana sandwicensis, commonly referred to as the yellow-foot opihi limpet on the island of Kaua`i, which experienced a steep decline in its population in the 1900s due to overfishing.



Students from Waimea High School and Kanuikapono Public Charter School helped with conducting a detailed count of opihi along the intertidal as well as measuring the surface area of the rocky shoreline. Additional data that was taken included the size of opihi along this shoreline and the collection of some of the opihi for dissection to evaluate gonad (reproductive gland) health. These measurements are important since larger opihi tend to have stronger reproductive capabilities.



“My goal for today was to learn more about my Hawaiian culture and island,” said Lynette Lazaro, a Waimea High School junior. “Today I helped with graphing the surface area of the shoreline. If I can, I would like to do this again. I had a lot of fun.”



Opihi are not found naturally anywhere else on Earth, and are very important to traditional Hawaiian customs. PMRF’s engagement with the community to preserve these limpets is one of the many efforts to strengthen relations with the community on Kaua`i island.



“Working together and sharing knowledge, experience and resources will improve and sustain PMRF and community efforts to care for the land and sea,” said Roland Sagum, Installation, Community Planning and Liaison Officer. “It is the foundation for the quality of life valued in Hawai`i and the well-being of its people, now and for future generations.”



The survey done by these students is part of an intertidal monitoring workshop with the University of Hawai`i Sea Grant College Program that is done on all of the Hawaiian Islands, including Papahānaumokuāke (also known as the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands consisting of 582,578 square miles of ocean and eleven islands and atolls).



“Involving students and community members is huge in engaging our communities and next generation in the conversation of malama aina (meaning ‘to care for and protect’) and decision making,” said Andrade Pelika, extension agent for University of Hawai` i Sea Grant College Program. “These activities also help to shift relationships of our students and community members to see the ocean and environment through another lens, building capacity for them to engage into the future.”



Conducting an intertidal workshop survey at PMRF offers a more complete picture of the current conditions across Kaua`i island as it is some of the only rocky shoreline between Polihale State Park and Waimea. A goal for the program is to have surveys conducted much more frequently, ideally every month.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 05:19 Story ID: 412210 Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Intertidal Survey, by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.