From Rough Seas to CMC

PACIFIC OCEAN–Master Chief Israel Pedregon, command master chief (CMC) of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), planned to leave the U.S. Navy after his first enlistment.

Four years into sea duty as an aviation machinist’s mate, Pedregon routed a request for 40 days of terminal leave because he did not like the available locations for his second enlistment. He was prepared to give it all up and to say goodbye to the life of a Sailor. However, fate intervened: Pedregon’s maintenance officer caught wind of his plans to separate and told Pedregon that he would not let a promising Sailor leave because of limited options.

Pedregon got a call from his detailer the next day with a good prep talk, and the rest is history. He did not know it at the time, but this would prove to be the start of a long, very successful naval career.

Although it might seem that way now, Pedregon’s success in life was never a guarantee. He was born and raised in Zaragoza, Mexico, far from the ships, aircraft and Sailors that would later become his life. When he was a child, his mother moved to the United States in order to raise money for her son to immigrate as well. She knew that the U.S. would provide more opportunities for her only child.

“I grew up poor,” said Pedregon. “[My mother] saved up enough money to actually get me my citizenship, or else I’d be in Mexico still.”

Because his mother was successful in obtaining citizenship for her son, Pedregon joined the Navy. He said that he is eternally grateful to his mother for all that she has sacrificed for him.

“I owe it all to my mother; the strongest person I’ve ever known,” said Pedregon. “I don’t know who I’d be, but it sure wouldn’t be the CMC of a carrier.”

After his first re-enlistment, the Navy continued to provide Pedregon with opportunities he could not resist. He felt his third re-enlistment was a turning point in his career.

“That’s where the line was drawn in the sand,” said Pedregon. “I felt the Navy was taking care of me, and had been taking care of me, so I wanted to stay and continue.”

Twenty-seven years after he joined, Pedregon said that he is happy about the path he chose.

“I wasn’t really in love with the Navy my first tour, but I’m in love with the Navy now,” said Pedregon. “It’s given me a chance to be a United States citizen, to be a role model, to have a wonderful wife and an amazing son.”

As a CMC, Pedregon’s job is now to help look out for Sailors, much like his maintenance officer did for him. He is a skillful mentor and a leader other Sailors can look up to because he knows what it is like to be a junior enlisted Sailor.

“I really exist to take care of Sailors,” said Pedregon. “Without Sailors, this [ship] is a big, steel bucket of parts, right?”

Pedregon understands the hardships of life at-sea because he has been a Sailor for 27 years. However, Pedregon said that the many tough times were always made better by his Navy family. Now, what he remembers the best are all of the positive experiences the Navy has afforded him.

“We all had rough days, but I couldn’t tell you in detail what they were,” said Pedregon. “But I can tell you in detail all those great moments I’ve had with shipmates and with family because of the Navy.”



Each individual Sailor is part of the Navy family in Pedregon’s eyes, and that is why he makes it a priority to help guide them.

“Mentorship is important,” said Pedregon. “As a junior Sailor, you don’t really know what the Navy has to offer. It takes that one-on-one with the person in front of you to discuss what they see in you and what you need to work on to reach that next level of success.”

Two gold fouled anchors with two silver stars on each shine on the collar of his uniform. They are the insignia of the highest-ranking enlisted members of the Navy. A testament to the dedication Pedregon has put into the Navy, and the life he has lived to make his mother proud. Pedregon said he is honored to be the CMC of Vinson, and he is thankful for his crew and amazed by them every day.

“I’m Carl Vinson’s biggest cheerleader,” said Pedregon. “I want everyone onboard to be successful and I want everyone to be happy. I want everyone to leave this command saying that they were happy that they were a part of it.”

