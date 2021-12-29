Marines host 22nd Marine Corps Holiday Classic at The Armory NYC

NEW YORK – More than 2000 athletes and spectators attended the 22nd Annual Marine Corps Holiday Classic at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center, Dec. 28 and 29, 2021.



The Marine Corps Holiday Classic, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps and hosted by The Armory, is an elite track and field invitational meet, bringing in some of the nation’s most premier student athletes.



The 1st Marine Corps District commanding officer Col. Phillip N. Ash presented the Semper Fi awards to the student athletes who were recognized for their dedication to their sport, their team, and their schoolwork. Ash said he was enthusiastic about the opportunity to award these student athletes for their commitment to qualities that are similar to those valued by the Marine Corps.



“They work diligently to perfect their craft,” Ash said. “They are focused, disciplined, and it is truly impressive to see their capability in pushing beyond physical and mental barriers.”



The Marines of 1st Marine Corps District always seek to highlight the best and brightest athletes in the nation during the two-day meet, this year marking the 22nd anniversary hosting the event. There are more than twenty track and field events in which student athletes can participate, as well as the Marine Corps pull-up challenge.



Among the athletes highlighted was Micah Trusty of Friends Central High School, in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, who won the 800-meter individual run and is ranked number two in the country. Javaar Jackson of Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx, New York, won the 200-meter and is currently ranked number three in the country.



Marines with Recruiting Station New York, 1st Marine Corps District, assisted the Armory Staff in making the Marine Corps Holiday Classic a success.



“We always look forward to being a part of the Marine Corps Holiday Classic,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Robert Zieser-Misenheimer, executive officer of RS New York. “The opportunity for Marines and athletes to share what they do with each other during this event is so special.”



