VTANG Night Flying Operations

Night Flying Operations



SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and landings are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.



The 158th Fighter Wing will continue their afternoon F-35 training missions, with takeoffs and landings scheduled between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.



“An important part of our ability to complete both our state and federal missions is the ability to work in all conditions with the expertise that our nation expects and deserves,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing vice commander. “In order to do that, we must occasionally train at night to ensure our Airmen can provide that service safely and effectively.”



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3434, john.s.detweiler.mil@army.mil.

