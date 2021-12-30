Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VTANG Night Flying Operations

    SOUTH BURLINGRON, VT, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Story by Maj. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Night Flying Operations

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and landings are scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

    The 158th Fighter Wing will continue their afternoon F-35 training missions, with takeoffs and landings scheduled between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. There are no scheduled morning flights.

    “An important part of our ability to complete both our state and federal missions is the ability to work in all conditions with the expertise that our nation expects and deserves,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing vice commander. “In order to do that, we must occasionally train at night to ensure our Airmen can provide that service safely and effectively.”

    Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.

    For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3434, john.s.detweiler.mil@army.mil.

