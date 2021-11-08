TOM DUNAWAY ASSUMES CHARTER OF POWER PROJECTION ENABLERS

Thomas (Tom) Dunaway assumed command of Power Projection Enablers (P2E), a product office within PEO EIS’s Defense Communications and Army Transmission Systems (DCATS) portfolio, during a change of charter ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 25.



Following introductory remarks about the evolution of P2E — which modernizes infrastructure and information technology for stakeholders outside the continental United States — P2E’s outgoing product manager, Lt. Col. Howard Donaldson, presented Dunaway with the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal. Dunaway received the award for his exceptional service as a project support officer for P2E from July 2018 to January 2021, during which time he oversaw the execution of more than 45 projects valued at $158 million across the Europe and Africa Command areas of responsibility.



Donaldson also received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Signal Corps’ Bronze Order of Mercury from DCATS’ newly installed project manager (PM), Col. Jay Shell. Shell credited Donaldson for successfully leading a team of 150 professionals in executing over 80 projects valued at over $700 million in support of three combatant commands.



Shell also praised Donaldson’s worldwide team. “You are the office that enabled a pivot toward the Pacific; you are the office that deterred in Europe; and you are the office that allowed us to continue legacy operations in Southwest Asia,” he said. “You have done a herculean effort of posturing our nation for maintaining operations and meeting future needs.”



Shell went on to welcome Dunaway to the P2E team, noting that it was his job as DCATS PM “to make you and the P2E successful.”



View the change of charter ceremony in its entirety on PEO EIS’s YouTube page.

