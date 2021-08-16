CYBER PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS GAINS NEW LEADERSHIP

PEO EIS’s Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) hosted a change of charter ceremony at Fort Belvoir on July 28 for the Cyber Platforms and Systems (CPS) product office, bidding farewell to outgoing product manager Lt. Col. Mike Lind and welcoming Lt. Col. Brad Son as his replacement.



DCO project manager (PM) Col. Mark Taylor credited Lind for a number of accomplishments during his tenure at CPS, including delivering 106 Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations Systems-Modular weapon systems; a prototype solution for an integrated garrison cyber defense that was operationalized to identify and mitigate cyber threats at 13 garrisons; and over $40 million in software tools for cyber warriors. Lind also helped save over $40 million across his programs and successfully trained active, National Guard and Reserve forces in the use of CPS-delivered capabilities during his two-year stint as product manager, according to Taylor.



Praising Lind for doing an “excellent job at the helm of CPS” and going “above and beyond to accomplish the mission,” Taylor wished Lind well as he prepares to retire next year after a 20-year Army career.



In welcoming DCO’s new CPS product manager, Taylor shared highlights of Son’s extensive Army artillery and acquisition experience, including his prior service at PEO EIS as assistant program manager for Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army. Son went on to work for Taylor at the National Reconnaissance Office before completing a Master of Business Administration at George Mason University and returning to EIS.



“We are extremely lucky to have you back in the PEO and especially here with the PM DCO team,” said Taylor. “You have big shoes to fill at CPS, but you have a lot to offer and are very much up to the task.”



Taylor wrapped up his remarks by praising the CPS team for doing “amazing things” and asking them to recommit to the mission of rapidly delivering the best capabilities to cyber warriors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021